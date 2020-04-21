WOODLAND (CBS13) — The number of coronavirus cases at a Woodland nursing facility has nearly doubled in the week since the outbreak was announced.
According to a Yolo County spokesperson, there are now 64 coronavirus cases — 31 residents and 33 staff members — at the Stollwood Convalescent Hospital at St. John’s Retirement Village in Woodland. Six residents have died.
On April 13, the county announced there was an outbreak of 35 cases — 23 residents and 12 staff— at the skilled nursing facility. At the time of the announcement, one resident had died from complications.
The county says all coronavirus patients are being isolated and monitored.
County leaders say they’re now working with the facility, isolating those who show symptoms, launching contact investigations and supplying staff with PPE.