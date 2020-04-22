Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for an at-risk missing teen out of the Cascade Shores area.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s office said 14-year-old Sofia was last seen in the area of Wemah Road off Banner Quaker Hill Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sofia has a mental disability and may not respond to her name.
She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and grey workout pants.
If you locate Sofia or know if her whereabouts, please call 911 or call the dispatch center directly at 530-265-7880.