NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for an at-risk missing teen out of the Cascade Shores area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s office said 14-year-old Sofia was last seen in the area of Wemah Road off Banner Quaker Hill Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sofia has a mental disability and may not respond to her name.

She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and grey workout pants.

If you locate Sofia or know if her whereabouts, please call 911 or call the dispatch center directly at 530-265-7880.

