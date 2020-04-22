Earth Day Co-Found 'Worried'The former Republican congressman who co-founded Earth Day 50 years ago believes the Trump administration is undoing much of the environmental progress made since 1970

3 hours ago

Sidewalk Chalk Pro TipsSpray down your sidewalk before coloring with chalk to help your masterpiece last!

3 hours ago

Shelter-In-Place Order Has Big Impact On EnvironmentAs people stay home, more wildlife wanders out. It's just one sign of the times. But there are several others, too.

4 hours ago

New Search Warrant Served In Kristin Smart CaseA new search warrant was served Wednesday at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Restaurants Working TogetherTrying times call for teamwork. That is why two Roseville restaurants are working together to survive.

4 hours ago