RIPON (CBS13) — A man suspected of stealing a bicycle from a Ripon homeowner’s garage was arrested after he was found hiding in a home under construction.

The incident happened Tuesday night. Ripon police say officers responded to investigate a burglary at a home along the 300 block of Greenstone Way and discovered that a bicycle had been stolen from a detached garage.

Surveillance video from the homeowner’s camera showed the suspect getting in through an alley access way.

With the help of other cameras around the city, officers were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Manteca resident Navsagar Singh.

The bicycle was later recovered at Mistlin Sports Park, but Singh was nowhere to be found.

Later in the night, officers went to check out the under-construction Vineyard subdivision. Singh was too discovered hiding on the second floor of an unfinished home along the 1200 block of Franzia Avenue and was arrested.

Officers say they noticed Singh had an injury to his mouth; Singh reportedly told officers that he had suffered it from falling off the bicycle.

Singh has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.