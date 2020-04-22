Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday evening, police say.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Aurora Street and Highway 4 underpass.
Stockton police say officers arrived at the scene to investigate a reported shooting and found that a 23-year-old man had been hurt.
Medics soon also responded to crushed the man to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police say.
Detectives are now handling the investigation.
No motive has been identified yet for the shooting and no description of any possible suspects has been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.