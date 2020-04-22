STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people are accused of assaulting officers Wednesday morning in Stockton after their family member was pulled over for a traffic violation.
Police say Daniel Montoya, 20, was pulled over Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. and cited for a violation. As his vehicle was getting towed, he reportedly called his family members, Jesse Montoya, 24, and Laura Montoya, 46.
Police say Jesse and Laura arrived at the scene and helped Daniel try and stop the vehicle from being towed. All three suspects reportedly resisted officers.
Officers say Daniel Montoya tried to take an officer’s baton and the other two suspects assaulted officers. All three were arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Daniel Montoya was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and attempting to remove an officer’s baton, Jesse Montoya and Laura Montoya are charged with resisting arrest and battery on an officer.