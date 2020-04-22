Shelter-In-Place Order Has Big Impact On EnvironmentAs people stay home, more wildlife wanders out. It's just one sign of the times. But there are several others, too.

7 minutes ago

New Search Warrant Served In Kristin Smart CaseA new search warrant was served Wednesday at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said.

9 minutes ago

Restaurants Working TogetherTrying times call for teamwork. That is why two Roseville restaurants are working together to survive.

24 minutes ago

Evening Forecast - 4/22/20It's warming up. Check out your seven-day forecast.

1 hour ago

Wellness Initiative For First RespondersArtist David Garibaldi teamed up with local leaders to start a new wellness initiative for first responders in his Sacramento studio.

1 hour ago