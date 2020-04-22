WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police arrested a 19-year-old driver on DUI charges after he flipped his vehicle in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of College Street and Buena Tierra Drive. According to witnesses, the vehicle was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed before the crash.
READ ALSO: DUI Suspected In Sutter County Crash That Killed 10-Year-Old Boy
Investigators determined the driver, 19-year-old Salvador Gomez, left 500 feet of tire marks while accelerating at the 1000 block of Elm Street. Gomez reportedly lost control of his car while turning on Buena Tierra Drive and hit a parked vehicle, causing his vehicle to overturn.
Responding officers say Gomez was under the influence of drugs and was arrested for DUI. They say he may also be charged with reckless driving.
No other injuries were reported in this incident.