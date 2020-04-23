(CBS13)- The San Francisco 49ers made the first trade of the first round on Thursday night when they moved back one slot from 13th overall to the 14th overall pick in a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The deal saw the 49ers send the 13th pick and a seventh-rounder to the Bucs in exchange for the 14th pick and the 117th overall pick (4th round).

Tampa coming up to SF’s spot for tackle. SF getting 14 and 117 and giving 13 and its last seventh-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

The 49ers had been rumored to be open to trading one or both of their first-round picks in order to pick up more selections later in the draft. General manager John Lynch did just that with this trade.

After making the move back one slot, the 49ers then proceeded to add to their star-studded defensive line selecting South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

The 6’5″ 324-pound Kinlaw was a one-man wrecking crew for the Gamecocks as a two-year starter. He piled up 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in those two seasons earning an All American selection as a senior in 2019.

The 49ers traded away interior lineman DeForest Buckner earlier this offseason and now Kinlaw will be expected to step into his spot alongside Arik Armstead, Joey Bosa and Dee Ford.