Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order To Prevent Stimulus Money From Being Taken By Debt CollectorsIf you've had your CARES act money taken by debt collectors, you'll get that money back in California.

Fabric Masks Post Suffocation, Choking Hazard To Toddlers And Infants, Health Experts WarnWith cities and counties mandating the use of masks, more people are turning to fabric masks, which they can make themselves or order online. Unfortunately, the masks can pose a choking hazard for toddlers and infants, UC Davis pediatricians warn.

‘Shortages Will Be Occurring’: Coronavirus Disrupting Meat Supply ChainAs the coronavirus disrupts the meat supply chain, this might be a good time to stock up, experts say.

Woman Targeted By Pickpocketer At Woodland Walmart Tracks Suspect Down HerselfA man was arrested after police say he pickpocketed a woman at the Walmart in Woodland on Wednesday.