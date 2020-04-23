SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday that focused on California schools’ response to the coronavirus crisis.
As part of the order, the governor waived physical education testing requirements and required physical education minutes. Standardized testing was already waived in a previous order.
Newsom is also requiring educational agencies to publish a written report for their communities outlining steps they’ve taken for distance learning, providing meals, and arranging supervision of students during school hours.
READ: Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order To Prevent Stimulus Money From Being Taken By Debt Collectors
The agencies will also be required to explain how they’re serving low-income students, English learners, and foster youth.
Additionally, the order extends the deadlines for education agencies to submit required planning documents so they can focus on distance learning and helping families. The Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAP) are planning documents that, by law, have to be developed with parents, students, teachers and community groups and are tied to budget projections.
By extending these deadlines, administrators are able to meet the challenges of distance learning and plan for the future without the burden of developing these documents.