SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the grim statistics that Wednesday was the deadliest day for state amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At his daily press conference on Thursdsay, Newsom announced that 115 people had lost their lives to the coronavirus yesterday. The number was the single largest increase in deaths related to the coronavirus since the state started tracking.

“Each one of those numbers represents a family, represents a life lost and a journey that their families will be on,” Newsom said.

The spike comes even as California has slowly begun to loosen the stay-at-home order that has upended life across the state.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that surgeries could again start being scheduled. However, that was the only part of the order that was loosened.

Newsom cited more encouraging numbers on Thursday that showed that hospitalizations inching down.

Still, the governor stressed that it he doesn’t know when the stay-at-home orders will be lifted.

“There is no such thing as reopening back to normal. It’s reopening with caveats,” Newsom said.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s numbers, as of early Thursday afternoon, California has 37,788 confirmed coronavirus cases and total 1,440 deaths.