ESCALON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a suspect on multiple charges including grand theft during a state of emergency on Tuesday.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old John Harlan Deathriage trespassed onto private property early Monday morning and tried to steal fuel from a farm fuel bladder. He was confronted by the owner and ran from the scene, leaving behind tanks of fuel, a female friend, and his wallet.
The sheriff’s department said Deathriage is known to them for prior burglary, theft and stolen property cases. He also had two outstanding warrants.
After searching his known locations, deputies found Deathriage on Tuesday in Stanislaus County and took him into custody.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, petty theft, vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, vandalism and grand theft during a state of emergency as well as his outstanding warrants.
