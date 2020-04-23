LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A kayaker was hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued from Lake Tahoe on Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.
The City of South Lake Tahoe said people on the beach called 911 at around 2:30 p.m. after they heard the victim yelling for help.
“Police and firefighters arrived within minutes of the 911 call, immediately setting out onto the water to rescue the victim.” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool, “The high level of training and the technical rescue equipment made all the difference in the victim surviving.”
Officials said the victim is expected to survive.
“This event serves as a good reminder to be prepared when venturing out onto the Lake, ensuring everyone is wearing a life jacket and suitable attire for the conditions,” said Savacool, “Current water temperatures of the Lake are in the low 50’s; temperatures low enough to cause rapid fatigue and rapid hypothermia.”