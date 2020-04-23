Kayaker Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Rescue From Lake TahoeA kayaker was hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued from Lake Tahoe on Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

Conservative Group Sues To Stop California Aid To ImmigrantsA conservative organization is asking the California Supreme Court to block the state's first-in-the-nation plan to give money to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus.

Stockton Announces $3,000 Grants For Small Business Negatively Impacted By CoronavirusThe City of Stockton announced that $3,000 grants are available for small businesses that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters Battling Large Blaze At Stanislaus County Chicken BarnFirefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken barn in Stanislaus County early Thursday afternoon.