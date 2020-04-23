2020 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Trade Up To No. 25, Select Rocklin Native Brandon AiyukGeneral manager John Lynch was busy Thursday night, making a pair of trades and nabbing the Arizona State product with the 25th overall pick.

2020 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers Trade Back One Spot In First Round, Select DT Javon KinlawThe 49ers made the draft's first trade and then added to their already loaded defensive line selecting Javon Kinlaw.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning To Play For Coronavirus ReliefIn The Match: Champions For Charity, Woods, Mickelson, Brady and Manning will play a golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief

'Everything's Just Turned Upside Down, And I Don't Like It,' Says Dakota Kai, WWE NXT SuperstarNXT is still going strong despite coronavirus limitations, but WWE and Dakota Kai have been forced to reexamine every aspect of performing.