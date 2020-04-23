Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying and locating two men accused of stealing bank cards from people at a local golf course and making fraudulent charges worth over $1,000.
Police said the suspects entered a vehicle parked a golf course in the 100 block of Alta Vista Avenue.
The department said the suspects stole financial items like bank cards and credit cards, among other property, and made the fraudulent charges.
Roseville police ask that anyone who has any information on the suspects please contact the department.