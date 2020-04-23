Prgramming:Today's episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' will air tonight at 2:05 a.m.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ceres News, stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken barn in Stanislaus County early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is on Barnhart Road, near Ceres and Keyes.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point, but a large amount of smoke is coming from a barn.

Several agencies from around the area – including Keyes, Ceres, Modesto and Stanislaus County – are responding to the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave a Reply