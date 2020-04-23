Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken barn in Stanislaus County early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is on Barnhart Road, near Ceres and Keyes.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point, but a large amount of smoke is coming from a barn.
Several agencies from around the area – including Keyes, Ceres, Modesto and Stanislaus County – are responding to the scene.
People are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Updates to follow.