STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives arrested two suspects Thursday in connection to a gang-related assault that happened on Sunday.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the suspects were identified as 35-year-old Henrylin Nguyen and 30-year-old Steven Khoun.
During a search of the suspects’ residences detectives reportedly found seven firearms, live ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of money.
Nguyen was arrested for assault with a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and gang enhancements. Officers arrested Khoun on firearm charges, narcotic sales, and gang enhancements.