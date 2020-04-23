Prgramming:Today's episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' will air tonight at 2:05 a.m.
STOCKTON

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives arrested two suspects Thursday in connection to a gang-related assault that happened on Sunday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the suspects were identified as 35-year-old Henrylin Nguyen and 30-year-old Steven Khoun.

During a search of the suspects’ residences detectives reportedly found seven firearms, live ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of money.

Nguyen was arrested for assault with a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and gang enhancements. Officers arrested Khoun on firearm charges, narcotic sales, and gang enhancements.

