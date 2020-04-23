Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A Yuba City man was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related items, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Kenneth Morgan Terrell, 48, was located by deputies Wednesday night just before 10:45 in the area of Live Oak Boulevard and Pease Road, the agency said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested Terrell who faces charges of possession of a stolen car and other drug-related offenses.
The vehicle was returned to its owner, deputies said.
The agency said Terrell was booked into the Sutter County and bailed out. His court dater is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 22.