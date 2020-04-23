Stockton Announces $3,000 Grants For Small Business Negatively Impacted By CoronavirusThe City of Stockton announced that $3,000 grants are available for small businesses that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters Battling Large Blaze At Stanislaus County Chicken BarnFirefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken barn in Stanislaus County early Thursday afternoon.

Suspect In 1981 Murder Of 17-Year-Old Sacramento Girl Identified Thanks To Genetic GenealogyA brutal Sacramento murder case that went cold for nearly four decades has been solved thanks to genetic genealogy, detectives say.

Sheriff: Yuba City Man, 48, Found With Stolen Car, Drugs During Traffic StopA Yuba City man was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related items, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.