Filed Under:Calaveras County News, Fatal Crash

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man suspected of being under the influence who crashed into a tree and embankment was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries in Calaveras County, the California Highway Patrol said.

San Andreas area CHP said the victim – Christopher Brabbin, 27, of West Point – went off the roadway as he approached a curve on Winton Road, just east of Lily Gap Road, after which the rear end of his vehicle struck a tree.

CHP said the vehicle then continued east on the shoulder of Winton Road and crashed into a dirt embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll over and eject Brabbin causing fatal injuries.

Investigators said drugs or alcohol appear to be factors.

No further details were released.

Comments

Leave a Reply