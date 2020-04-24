Comments
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man suspected of being under the influence who crashed into a tree and embankment was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries in Calaveras County, the California Highway Patrol said.
San Andreas area CHP said the victim – Christopher Brabbin, 27, of West Point – went off the roadway as he approached a curve on Winton Road, just east of Lily Gap Road, after which the rear end of his vehicle struck a tree.
CHP said the vehicle then continued east on the shoulder of Winton Road and crashed into a dirt embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll over and eject Brabbin causing fatal injuries.
Investigators said drugs or alcohol appear to be factors.
No further details were released.