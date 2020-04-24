



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new program that will give seniors three meals a day delivered from local restaurants – at no cost.

The governor focused his daily press conference on Friday on how the state is working to make sure the population most at-risk from the coronavirus pandemic is safe.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: We estimate 1.2 million seniors live alone in California. The State is working with federal and local partners to provide meals to seniors. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 24, 2020

“There’s over 5.7 million older Californians,” Newsom said. “But 1.2 million live alone, socially isolated, unable in many respects to cook their own meals.”

To help, Newsom announced the Restaurants Deliver: Home Meals for Seniors program.

The program is a partnership between local governments, FEMA and restaurants that will give seniors who sign up three meals a day all week.

NEW: CA has launched a first-in-the-nation program– Restaurants Deliver will allow local restaurants to provide meals for older Californians. 3 meals a day–at no cost. This will help provide jobs to local businesses and aid those in need. Learn more:https://t.co/e82f36Abzd. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 24, 2020

“This partnership will allow for the ability for restaurants to start rehiring people, or keep people currently employed, and start preparing meals,” Newsom said.

Newsom says the program will be the first of its kind in the nation.

More details about the program will be posted soon. The state has set up a website that will have more information: https://covid19.ca.gov/restaurants-deliver-home-meals-for-seniors/.