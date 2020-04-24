Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With so much uncertainty looming this summer around coronavirus social distancing guidelines, another annual event has had to adjust to the new normal.
Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park are usually held in Cesar Chavez Plaza downtown, but this year, due to the coronavirus, the free concerts will be on Instagram Live.
Starting next Friday, May 1, the concerts will feature local DJs from 7-8 p.m.
The lineup is as follows:
May 1: Robbie (HOF)
May 8: DJ Oasis
May 15: DJ Eddie Z
May 22: Lady Kate
May 29: Soosh*e!
Organizers also encourage Sacramentans to support local restaurants while they enjoy the concerts each week.
Click here to see local restaurants that are open during the pandemic.