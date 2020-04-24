SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County health officials want all lawmakers and staff to be tested for coronavirus before they reconvene.
The recommendation comes from Sacramento County’s Health Services Director, Dr. Peter Beilenson. According to a spokesperson from Assemblyman Ken Cooley’s office, Cooley asked Beilenson was the assembly has to do to reconvene on Monday, May 4.
The California Legislature recessed on March 16 shortly after approving a $1 billion spending package to address the COVID-19 outbreak. There are 120 members of the state legislature, 80 in the Assembly and 40 in the senate.
As the state remains under a stay-at-home order, more than 39,700 Californians have tested positive for the virus and 1,537 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Governor Gavin Newsom has not yet given a timeline for reopening the state and lifting the stay-at-home order.
