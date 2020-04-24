YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is in the hospital and a suspect is at large after a drive-by shooting just north of Winters, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The agency said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when the suspect passed by and fired shots at the victim striking them once. The victim’s driver drove them to Sutter Davis Hospital, authorities said, after which they were transported to a trauma center.
The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday along County Road 89.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle was described as a small, dark-colored sedan last seen heading northbound on County Road 89.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.