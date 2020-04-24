



– As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, face coverings are now an essential part of our everyday lives. If they’ve become harder to find, we’ve got you covered on how to make your own during the ongoing crisis.

Yolo County on Friday announced a new order requiring residents to wear masks in public as many other areas have after the CDC recommended doing so in early April. With no end to the stay-at-home order insight, here are ways to get your face covered during the pandemic.

If you’re looking to support the local community, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a tweet this past week that local tailor Natasha Scott, the owner of Scott Suit is sewing masks for the community, with all proceeds going toward the Sacramen to Food Bank

READ: Coronavirus Safety: How To Make Your Own Mask

If you know how to sew

Materials you’ll need

2 pieces of tight-weave cotton fabric, 9 x 6 inches (per mask)

4 strips of fabric, 2 x 16 inches (per mask)

Ruler

Sewing machine OR needle and thread

Pencil or marker

Scissors

A handful of sewing pins

Iron

Make your mask

1. Cut your fabric into two 9 x 6-inch rectangles. Place them on top of each other.

2. On the top of the 9-inch side, pin or mark a 2-inch opening in the center of the top edge of the 9-inch side, between the 3.5- and 5.5-inch points, along the top edge. Then, sew the edges on either side of where you pinned or marked the opening. You’ll need that 2-inch opening to turn the mask right side out.

3. Sew the other three sides of the mask shut, too.

4. Turn the mask right side out through the 2-inch opening you left on the top. Then, press the mask with an iron to get rid of wrinkles.

5. Line your ruler up vertically along the 6-inch side of the mask. Starting at the 1.5-inch line, pin where you’ll sew your pleats down the side. These pleats help the mask stretch.

Pin again at the 2-, 3-, 3.5-, 4.5- and 5-inch lines.

6. Bring the pin at the 1.5-inch line down to the 2-inch line, and voila, you’ve made a pleat! Repeat with the 3-inch to the 3.5-inch and the 4.5-inch to the 5-inch line. Pin your new pleats, and repeat on the other side.

7. Sew the sides of your mask up so the pleats are laid flat.

Make mask ties

1. Cut four strips of fabric, 2 inches wide by 16 inches long.

2. Fold them in half lengthwise.

3. Turn them under 1/4-inch on the long side.

4. Iron them in place, then stitch the long side shut.

5. Pin each tie to a corner of the mask.

6. Sew around the perimeter of the mask once more so the ties are attached — and now you’ve completed your mask.

If you don’t know how to sew