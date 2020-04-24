



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – When it comes to COVID-19, a tiny over-the-counter device may potentially save your life. The new go-to gadget is called pulse oximeter. Some health experts believe during this pandemic you should have one by your side.

COVID-19 can result in severe illness ,organ failure, and death. The sickest of patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome – a type of respiratory failure characterized by widespread inflammation in the lungs.

But with this virus the syndrome is strange.

“Patients can have very, very low oxygen amounts and they yet they kind of look comfortable,” said Stanford Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Angela Rogers.

Emergency room doctors are reporting how some patients are apparently walking around with pneumonia for days, getting sicker and sicker, without developing any symptoms.

“People would be sick for days and then they would come in with shortness of breath on the day they presented, says ER Doctor Richard Levitan. “And they would have oxygen levels that are basically incredible to us, almost unimaginable how people could be awake and alert and have oxygen levels that are half normal.”

