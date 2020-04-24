



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Solano County has extended its shelter-at-home order until May 17, the county health department announced Friday.

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom has not established a timeline to reopen the state or given an end date for the statewide stay at home order.

As of Friday, there were 199 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Solano County, 22 of which are active and 50 that required hospitalizations. Four people have died from coronavirus in the county.

The order was originally issued on March 18, directing residents to only leave their homes for essential activities, such as grocery shopping, getting health care, or caring for a relative. All non-essential gatherings are still banned and businesses should remain closed until further notice.

According to the press release sent out Friday, “This extension is necessary to continue to slow the rate of spread of the virus, to allow for additional testing and to continue working with the healthcare community to ensure the hospital and healthcare systems do not become overwhelmed.”