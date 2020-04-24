



TRUCKEE (CBS13) — In these uncertain times, a Nevada County woman is brightening up her town with rainbows.

“To me, this is just a symbol to reflect back the vibrancy of this small town,” Heather River said.

Heather started painting rainbows on the windows of her stores in downtown Truckee, but after people saw them, it started to catch on.

“It’s heavy news every day, so this is just a simple, delightful little reminder we’re all going to get through it,” Truckee resident Bridget Kelly said.

The rainbows range from traditional multi-colors to monochromatic color schemes, all painted free of charge. So far Heather’s painted 74 rainbows around town.

Heather’s rainbows are now so popular, she’s getting requests, and yes, there’s a waiting list.

In life, we all do our part to make a difference, especially during these times, and Heather says she’ll keep spreading the sunshine, one color at a time.

“To me, it’s just magic,” she said.

And just in case you’re wondering, she does get permission from business owners before she starts painting. Many businesses said they will leave the rainbows up long after the stay-at-home order is lifted.