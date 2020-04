2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder Following Shooting, Shovel Attack In StocktonTwo people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder are both accused of shooting one victim during an argument and attacking a second victim with a shovel, the Stockton Police Department said.

Lincoln Police Seek Public's Help In Locating Credit Card Fraud SuspectsThe Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet from a victim's purse and using their credit card to buy Apple Watches, AirPods and gift cards.

Concerts In The Park Goes Virtual For 2020 SeasonSacramento's Concerts in the Park are usually held in Cesar Chavez Plaza downtown, but this year, due to the coronavirus, the free concerts will be on Instagram Live.

Political Watchdog Calls For More State Transparency With Pandemic CostsThe political watchdog stopped short of calling it an intentional oversight, but says especially in a crisis, he calls on government leaders to be transparent.