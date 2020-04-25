Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is searching for two women who are accused of assaulting another woman and dragging her through a parking lot on Saturday.
The department said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the only suspect descriptions were that one suspect was Hispanic and the other black.
The assault happened just before 4 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Turnpike Road in the city’s Seaport District.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information relevant to the assault is encouraged to contact the police department.