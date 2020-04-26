SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A man is dead after his car sunk at the Suisun City boat launch on Saturday night, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Suisun City Fire Department said witnesses told them they saw the car being driven down the boat launch at high speeds.

The fire department said reports of the vehicle in the water came in at around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was removed from the water at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

fatal water rescue – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 2 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 3 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 4 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 5 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 6 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

fatal water rescue 7 – solano co sheriff (credit: Solano Sheriff)

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The reason for the vehicle going into the water remains under investigation.