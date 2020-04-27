



JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A burglary suspect reportedly pretended to be asleep when law enforcement contacted her inside an RV she broke into Saturday morning.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, a female covered in a sheet reportedly broke into an RV on the shoulder of Highway 108 in Jamestown. The sheriff’s office said the RV had a “for sale” sign posted. The owner later said the suspect was not supposed to be inside.

The suspect was seen moving by a sergeant at the scene, and when he shined a flashlight into the vehicle, he said the woman laid down on the sofa and pretended to be asleep.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, 30-year-old Elizabeth Cooper of Sonora, ignored calls to exit the RV. The sergeant eventually went inside to retrieve her. They say she was uncooperative and spit on the sergeant’s face while she was being handcuffed.

Cooper was arrested on burglary, tampering with a vehicle, and battery against a peace officer charges.