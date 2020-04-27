Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) — California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo says it will begin face-to-face learning next month.
The school’s president says the decision was approved by the chancellor’s office, the governor’s office, and the state department of health.
School officials also say Cal Maritime is a small, isolated school, and many of the classes cannot be taught virtually.
“It is interesting. It’s weird. All my friends who have college-age students have their kids for the summer and can keep the home. And that’s not our case, which is good and bad,” Cal Maritime parent Sarah Sanders said.
The university says it plans to have students return to campus on May 10 and classes to start by May 13.