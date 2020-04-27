SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom admonished Californians who crowded beaches over the weekend as the state tries to make progress against the coronavirus outbreak.

“We can’t see the images like we saw Saturday in Newport Beach,” Newsom said at this daily press conference on Monday.

Newsom said the rush of people to beaches in Ventura and Orange counties this past weekend were an example of what not to do in terms of social distancing.

The governor stressed that California is weeks not months, away from possibly loosening stay-at-home restrictions – as long as people continue to follow social distancing guidelines that he credits with stemming the state’s coronavirus outbreak

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” Newsom said.

No citations were given out over the weekend for violating social distancing orders, Newsom said, as the state is still focusing on educating instead of police enforcement. However, Newsom hinted that they may have to get tougher and that he will be talking with police chiefs.

Newsom also announced on Monday that Colorado and Nevada had joined the Western States Pact where they along with California, Oregon and Washington will work together on reopening.

California saw 45 coronavirus related deaths over the weekend, Newsom said, showing a modest decline from the 100-plus peak the state saw last week. Still, Newsom also cited numbers showing that 1,300 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

“The virus is as transmissible as it’s ever been. It doesn’t take weekends off,” Newsom said.

Newsom said he will lay out more details on Tuesday about the process of reopening businesses, schools and childcare facilities.