



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The first day of Yolo County’s face-covering requirement was off to a bumpy start for some businesses.

CBS13 went to three different places in Yolo County Monday, and some customers were shocked to hear they could not enter stores without a mask. We also discovered some popular places are not in sync with the new rules.

“There’s tons of people in there with no mask and that’s actually what made me leave even faster,” a Walmart customer said.

One West Sacramento Walmart shopper said he was disappointed in his favorite store. He claims some workers are not wearing the required mask, as well as some customers.

After he approached the manager about the problem, he became even more upset.

“The excuse I got [was] they’re waiting for an ordinance sign from corporate to put so the people know, then they won’t let them in,” he said.

READ: Dos And Don’ts Of Yolo County’s New Mask Mandate

Under the mask requirement, which was issued by the county’s public health department last week, businesses are required to have their employees to cover faces, and customers must also comply when they come in to shop.

The county says they will be enforcing the rules and even penalizing some who don’t.

In Woodland, one grocery customer was impressed with the Food 4 Less’ compliance with the new rules.

Managers at Food 4 Less say they are part of the Nugget chain, and they’ve been actually practicing mask protocol for two weeks.

But in Davis at the Co-Op, they seem to have the strictest rules we found, turning customers without a mask around at the front entrance, offering no exceptions.

“I wasn’t coughing but I guess they didn’t like me for whatever reason,” a shopper, who was not wearing a mask, told CBS13. “I guess they don’t want to spread the corona to other people, because one person can get everybody sick.”

Officials say if they catch people without masks they will focus on education first, but repeat offenders may get cited.