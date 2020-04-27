



(CBS13) — Round two of the Paycheck Protection Program began Monday, with $310 billion available in forgivable small business loans. But the first round of funding ran out in days — and banks were criticized for giving the money to big business instead of mom and pop shops.

In early April, John Richards lined up with everyone else hopeful his long-time big bank would process the Paycheck Protection loan he needed to keep his pharmacy afloat. But like most, he left empty-handed.

Four big banks, including John’s, are now facing lawsuits alleging they prioritized bigger customers because their PPP loans resulted in bigger fees for the banks.

Companies including Ruth’s Chris and Shake Shack got loans while many smaller businesses were left behind.

“This was gonna be for the small mom and pop businesses so that they could keep people employed,” Richards said.

Many are now hoping the new cash infusion of $310 billion will help after the first $250 billion ran out in just weeks.

“The governments seem to be very proud of the fact that they extended 1.6 million loans in the first round,” CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. “There are 30 million small businesses.”

Schlesinger says this time around, the feds issued guidance that publicly-traded companies should not be applying for these funds.

In fact, companies have returned more than $2 billion in loans so far. So how can local businesses increase their chances of getting loan money this time around?

The simple answer is to try again. Schlesinger says businesses should follow up with their original bank, then put in a second application at a smaller community bank.

That’s what John did.

“We ended up going to over five, [and started] telling them our story,” he said.

He says the local bank jumped into action, guiding him through the process, funding his loan within four days. Now, this small business owner is moving all his money to a small bank.

“They really showed us what being a small bank is all about and being committed to the community,” John said.

Another issue is impacting small businesses here. So far, California businesses have received less Small Business Administration (SBA) money per capita than any other state. While states like Kansas, Nebraska and the Dakotas got enough to fund around 80% of eligible payrolls in their states, California barely got enough loan money to fund 38% of our payrolls.

The issue has been raised by members of Congress and the governor. The governor’s office told CBS13 that it is waiting on more data from the SBA to try to understand why California businesses have received so little money so far.

In the meantime, analysts believe this money will run out quickly because so many people have already applied.

If you’re one of them and have had no luck with your bank, they stress that you should consider submitting a second application or even a third at the small bank or credit union.