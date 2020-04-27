RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Authorities say a pair of dirt bikers accused of illegally riding through parks, sidewalks, and city streets in Riverbank have been cited.

The incident happened Saturday when Riverbank police spotted the pair riding dirt bikes in areas they shouldn’t be. Authorities tried to stop the pair, but they took off. Deputies didn’t chase the pair, but they did spot them one more time before the bikers took off again.

The pair were even spotted by a California Highway Patrol unit in the area, but the bikers again took off without the officers chasing them.

With the help of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department air unit, law enforcement officers were able to track the bikers riding through neighborhoods, crossing streets, and jumping canals.

Eventually, the riders were spotted ditching the bikes in someone’s backyard. That’s when law enforcement officers moved in and arrested one suspect for evading. The second suspect was also soon cited for driving out of class and for expired registration.

Neither of the suspect’s names have been released at this point.

Both of the dirt bikes have been towed, deputies say.