



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Placer County’s Sierra College is the first community college in California to announce it will be distance learning not just for the rest of this semester — but next semester as well.

A college spokesperson says they made the decision now to give teachers and students time to prepare.

“We want students to know what they’re signing up for,” Sierra College spokesperson Josh Morgan said. “We’re one of the largest gathering spots in Placer County. We made the decision it’s best to move as much of our instruction online as possible.”

Victoria Williams is one of 20,000 Sierra College students preparing to make the adjustment.

“I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen,” Williams said. “Right now, I’m just rolling with it.”

The Sierra College announcement comes just days after the San Francisco 49ers selected former Sierra College standout Brandon Aiyuk in the first round of the NFL draft.

“Brandon’s just an awesome kid, someone you just gravitate towards that you want to be around,” Sierra College Football Head Coach Ben Noonan said.

READ ALSO: ‘It Was Already Written’: Rocklin Native Brandon Aiyuk Tweets Picture Of Himself In 49ers Gear At 4-Years-Old

Noonan would normally be leading spring practice now. Instead, the football field is left unused. And it remains unknown if there will be a fall season.

“I’ve heard ideas floated that all fall sports will play their season in the spring,” Noonan said. “I’ve even heard that, and then we would have a really short turnaround in the summer and get back playing in 2021 right back on schedule.”

Sierra College’s coronavirus precautions. The school is already forecasting for the fall.

“Hopefully it just gets better from here,” Williams said.

Sierra College’s fall registration opens on June 23rd.