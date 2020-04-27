ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Sierra College is telling students to plan for remote instruction come the fall 2020 semester over coronavirus concerns.

The community college says they made their decision early so that instructors have more time to prepare for online classes. Officials also noted the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence come fall that could force another abrupt switch from in-person to distance learning.

After careful consideration, Sierra College has made the difficult decision to plan for remote instruction for all District campuses for the fall 2020 semester. There are a number of reasons we have made this decision, but the primary goal is to keep students & staff safe. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/CqcjmB2oVE — Sierra College (@SierraCollege) April 27, 2020

“We understand this situation is not ideal for anyone, but we hope by making this decision early we can prepare better for the fall semester and continue to help our students complete their educational goals as best we can,” the college wrote in their announcement.

All major colleges have switched to online-only classes for the remainder of classes until summer, except in courses that require in-person work (like labs).

Sierra College says they’ll have more information on how the coming semester will work in the next few weeks.