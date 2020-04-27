Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A driver survived a rollover crash in Solano County Monday afternoon with only minor injuries, officials said.
According to the Solano County Sheriff’s office, the crash happened in the area of Pedrick and Binghampton Roads. They say the vehicle collided with two high voltage power line poles and rolled several times.
Fortunately, the driver was able to crawl out of the car when it landed on its side next to a canal.
Officials said the driver was not more seriously injured because he was wearing his seatbelt.