OAKDALE (CBS13) — Two Oakdale brothers helped rescue a young boy kayaking down the Stanislaus River Tuesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, Oakdale police said two kayaks were seen drifting down the river from the Yosemite Bridge Tuesday and a witness reported hearing a child yelling in distress. Officers responded to the area with fire and EMS personnel to look for the child.
First responders learned two men, Carter and Wade Ramirez, saw the young boy and jumped in to bring him and the kayak to shore. They also found a second boy on the shore nearby.
Officials say both boys, ages eight and 10, were wearing life vests. They were returned to their family in the area unharmed.
