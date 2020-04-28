



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the time of the year where the mercury begins to rise and fuel begins to build. It’s also when Cal Fire starts prepping for fire season, but this year there’s an added concern.

“We’ve had major disasters occur at the same time. But COVID-19 has added a different dynamic,” Cal Fire Deputy Director Mike Mohler said.

Mohler said they are overhauling how they prep for fire season and other emergencies, one of those changes is happening with base camps.

“A traditional base camp can hold up to 6,000 firefighters. We may do three different base camps, additional housing units, a larger feeding area where we can have the social distancing,” Mohler said

Cal Fire told CBS13 it’s also making social distancing a priority for training. They’ll be spacing crews out, having classes online and making sure crews are protected when responding to a fire or different emergency during the pandemic.

“We are making sure that we have the most up to date PPE, that our crews are exercising that,” Mohler said. “And it really comes down to the public reporting to the 911 dispatcher that they have COVID signs. That is key.”

Other agencies are shifting gears as well. The Red Cross is will be shifting more toward having hotel rooms instead of shelters for wildfire evacuees. And the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CBS13 California’s inmate firefighting crews will be isolated from the general population for 14 days before they head to the fire lines.

Cal Fire said it’s cautiously optimistic with the upcoming fire season while handling the coronavirus.

Chief Brian Estes with the Nevada, Yuba and Placer Unit told CBS13 that’s how they have to be fighting one disaster and preparing for another.

“I don’t think anyone is letting their guard down and what the future holds is still uncertain at this point,” Estes said. “However, I think we have seen some real positive attributes of efforts from the folks out there in society.”

With all of the money being dedicated to flattening the curve, Cal Fire said it has more than enough in the bank for fire season.

“Under the emergency fund, we’re okay right now. We do have that budget. Is there going to be adjustments, absolutely,” Mohler said. “And we’re going to work with every state agency to do our part.”

Cal Fire said it will continue to monitor its personal protective equipment supply levels all throughout the fire season. That said, you may not see firefighters wearing the N-95 masks but different and effective face masks.