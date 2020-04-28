Coronavirus Update: It Could Be Months Before You Can Get A Haircut Again In CaliforniaIt could be months, not weeks, before people can get their haircut again in California.

Self-Employed, Part-Time and Gig Workers Can Now Apply for Unemployment Benefits In CaliforniaSelf-employed, part-time, independent contractors and gig workers in California can apply for new unemployment insurance benefits made available through the CARES Act.

New School Year May Start In July To Make Up For Learning Loss From Coronavirus, Gov. Newsom SaysAs state leaders laid out more details on how California can reopen amid the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced they are also considering starting the new school year early to try and stem the disruption in education caused by the crisis.

El Dorado County Will Let Its Stay-At-Home Directive Expire, But Governor’s Order Still In EffectEl Dorado County health officials say they will be letting their stay-at-home directive expire on Thursday.