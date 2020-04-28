PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — El Dorado County health officials say they will be letting their stay-at-home directive expire on Thursday.
In a statement released on Tuesday, El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams took note of how cooperative residents have been with the stay-at-home order – with only 43 cases of coronavirus confirmed.
With the county seeing such positive results, Dr. Williams has decided to let her directive – which was an augment to the state’s order – expire.
However, the State of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social distancing orders will still be in effect.
“I will remain vigilant and am prepared to reinstate County-level restrictions if necessary to protect our health care systems and our residents,” Dr. Williams said in the statement.
Dr. Williams also noted that the county order restricting non-essential travel to parts of the Lake Tahoe basin remain in effect, as well as the emergency ordinance allowing officials to fine visitors for short-term rentals.