



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento-area gym owner plans to open for business this Friday at midnight, claiming its part of his constitutional rights.

But county health officials say, not so fast.

Sean Covell, the owner of Fitness System, is standing by his American rights. He posted signs on the doors of his West Sacramento gyms stating: “No county, state official has the power to cancel the Constitution and the Bill of Rights of the United States.”

His American stand is posted at all his Sacramento-area locations, indicating the state or county government can’t keep his business lockdown.

Another poster reads: “A county health official has the power to quarantine a provably sick person. The state cannot quarantine healthy persons.”

He says that’s why at midnight on Friday, May 1, when the current Sacramento and Yolo county health orders are set to expire, he’s opening up his gym back up.

But health officials in Sacramento and Yolo Counties have a different opinion. Both told CBS13, new extended orders are expected to push pass May 1, and Covell would be in violation of those orders if he opens his businesses.

The gym owner could face several thousand dollars in fines and if police are involved in an extended health order, the owner may be forced to shut down.

CBS13 reached out to Covell for a statement multiple times Tuesday, but he did not return our calls.

The big question now is even if his gyms open, will members come to workout?

The gym owner said in a letter to members he had consulted attorneys and is prepared to file suit in federal court.