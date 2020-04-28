



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The federal government has announced a major push for testing in the first against the coronavirus.

“We’ve launched the most ambitious testing effort likewise on earth,” President Trump said.

President Trump says the federal government is preparing to test 2% of each state’s population. So what do the numbers look like here in California? So far, more than half a million tests have been done, totaling almost 1.5% of the state’s population.

“We are averaging over 20,000 tests a day, and we are well on our way to meeting our 25,000 testing goal,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Compare that to New York, a state ravaged by the virus, but with half the number of people in California. There, 4% of people have been already been tested. In Washington State, which was also hit hard by the virus, just more than 2% of people have been tested.

Compare all that to Georgia, a state that has already started loosening its stay at home order, where only 1% of people have been tested for coronavirus.

As for California, Governor Newsom is standing firm on his long-term goal of expanding daily testing by thousands.

“Getting to 60,000 to 80,000 very shortly thereafter,” he said.