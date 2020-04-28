New School Year May Start In July To Make Up For Learning Loss From Coronavirus, Gov. Newsom SaysAs state leaders laid out more details on how California can reopen amid the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced they are also considering starting the new school year early to try and stem the disruption in education caused by the crisis.

Sheriff: Former Housecleaner Broke Into Residence, Stole From HomeownerAn Arnold man arrived home Tuesday to find a housecleaner he hired in December inside his home, sheriff's deputies said.

A New Fight: Local UFC Fighter Raising Money For Local RestaurantsLocal UFC fighter Josh Emmett is focusing his energy toward helping medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Sacramento Food Bank And Family Services Gets Big Chicken Donation As Need SpikesThe need for food for needy families has tripled while the number of non-profits serving them cut in more than half amid the coronavirus crisis.