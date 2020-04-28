Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Many communities in our region have cancelled their Memorial Day parades or other observances because of social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the current list of municipalities and communities that have canceled their previously scheduled Memorial Day celebrations. We’ve also included details about other, socially distanced, activities that are being offered instead.
- Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks
- El Dorado County Veterans Alliance-Friends of the Monument – The live event will be cancelled, but a small ceremony involving a wreath-laying will be pre-recorded and made available on the alliance’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
- Davis Cemetery District And Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6949 – District staff will place American flags along the cemetery’s roadway and at each Veteran’s plot. Community members are encouraged to visit the cemetery while maintaining appropriate social distance.
- Roseville American Legion
If you know of any other Memorial Day ceremony cancellations or changes, please email web@cbs13.com.