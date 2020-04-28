



NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Nevada County woman is alleging presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked on his senate staff in 1993.

A Biden spokesperson says the accusation is untrue.

Nevada County’s Tara Reade says the alleged sexual assault happened in a U.S. Capitol hallway in 1993 when she worked for then-Senator Biden as an aide.

Reade gave an interview to ‘Democracy Now’ last month.

“I remember his hands underneath my blouse, underneath my skirt and his fingers penetrating me as he was trying to kiss me and I was pulling away,” Reade said to ‘Democracy Now.’

CNN released a newly revealed video from Larry King Live from 1993 in context to Reade’s claims. The news outlet reports the video appears to feature Reade’s mother calling in around the time of the alleged assault, and explaining her daughter had a problem with a ‘prominent’ senator.

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield responded to Reade’s claims with a statement reading in part:

“[Vice President Biden] firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

Reade first went public with the 1993 alleged incident last year in an interview she gave to Nevada County’s The Union newspaper. At that time, she described Biden putting his hands on her neck and shoulders. She did not describe the sexual assault allegations until March.