



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The need for food for needy families has tripled while the number of non-profits serving them cut in more than half amid the coronavirus crisis.

But state agencies and private businesses have stepped in to help.

“[I’ve] never had to do something like this,” said Steve Stranjio from the California Conservation Corps.

Stranjio and others are now working at the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services main distribution center on Bell Road.

“With no one over 65 being able to volunteer here anymore – which is the majority of their volunteers – they needed volunteers, so they came to us,” he said.

COVID-19 has not only impacted people, but the non-profits that feed them. The Sacramento Food Bank works with 220 partner agencies to feed 150,000 people a month. Of those agencies, more than half have closed.

“Because so many have shut down, we have really looked at strategically where in our county we can provide the best bank for our buck,” said Blake Young, the food bank’s CEO.

READ: Getting Answers: Are We At Risk Of A Break In The Food Supply Chain?

Young says they are feeding thousands at mega distribution sites like Encina High School and Christian Brothers weekly. He is happy to get help from the California Conservation Corp. and the National Guard to meet that need – and happy to get help from Foster Farms, who donated 106,000 servings of chicken on Tuesday.

Young says donations like this keep his organization running. This much chicken could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“This protein is going to go a long way to feeding seniors, families and children,” he said.

For a complete list of which non-profits have closed, which are open and what time they are open, head to the food bank’s website: https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/emergency-response-agencies.