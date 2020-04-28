



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local UFC fighter Josh Emmett is focusing his energy toward helping medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

“Sacramento’s always in my corner when I’m fighting around the world and this was my turn to give back to my city, my community,” Emmett told CBS13.

He’s called Sacramento home since he was six months old, and when the coronavirus pandemic began, he knew he had to give back to the city that has given so much to him.

“I love so many of these restaurants and I grew up going to these restaurants and these places,” Emmett said.

Since he can’t be in the ring right now, he’s throwing his weight behind the campaigns Feed the Frontlines 916 and Unite Sac,

which are both raising money for local restaurants with a special hook — meals are then provided to Sacramento health care workers on the frontlines.

It’s a win-win for this UFC fighter.

“To most importantly support their staff and feed our healthcare workers that are risking their lives on a daily basis to protect you and I and our communities,” Emmett said. “They are just super brave to me, they’re heroes and warriors in my mind.”

Emmett is in a friendly competition to raise upwards of $100,000. The week-long fundraising effort goes until May 3.

You can donate online at Feed the Frontlines 916 or Unite Sac.