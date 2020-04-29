  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Cosumnes River, El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they believe they have found the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in the North Fork of the Cosumnes River.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Trevisan-Maxey and a group of friends were out walking along the rocks near the river on Friday. At some point, the group noticed that Brian (who was trailing behind) was no longer there.

A search came up empty, so the group called 911. El Dorado County Search and Rescue and a dive team immediately started searching the area and the water, but also came up empty.

On Tuesday, as the search continued, a body was discovered in the water.

Due to the area have extremely fast-moving water and a depth of about 25 feet, recovery attempts have so far not been successful.

The sheriff’s office says while positive identification hasn’t been completed, they believe the body is Brian’s.

